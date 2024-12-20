Supreme Court Mandates Special Counselling to Address Medical Seat Shortage
The Supreme Court has ordered a fresh round of special counselling to fill vacant medical seats amid a doctor shortage in the country, with authorities instructed to finalize admissions by December 30. The decision aims to prevent wastage of valuable educational resources.
The Supreme Court, highlighting the acute shortage of doctors, has mandated fresh counselling sessions to fill vacant medical seats. The directive follows concerns about valuable seats remaining unoccupied amid a national doctor shortage.
Issued by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, the order instructs admission authorities to conduct special counselling and complete the medical course admission process by December 30.
The Court has emphasized that this extension is a one-time measure, ensuring that admissions only occur through official state channels and do not affect finalized placements.
