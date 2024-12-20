Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Special Counselling to Address Medical Seat Shortage

The Supreme Court has ordered a fresh round of special counselling to fill vacant medical seats amid a doctor shortage in the country, with authorities instructed to finalize admissions by December 30. The decision aims to prevent wastage of valuable educational resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:44 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Special Counselling to Address Medical Seat Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, highlighting the acute shortage of doctors, has mandated fresh counselling sessions to fill vacant medical seats. The directive follows concerns about valuable seats remaining unoccupied amid a national doctor shortage.

Issued by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, the order instructs admission authorities to conduct special counselling and complete the medical course admission process by December 30.

The Court has emphasized that this extension is a one-time measure, ensuring that admissions only occur through official state channels and do not affect finalized placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024