Revamping Education with Foundational Values: RSS Chief's Vision
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlights the importance of the education system acting as a facilitator, not a barrier, to learning. Speaking at the inauguration of LokSeva E School, he emphasized value-based education and praised the National Education Policy. He advocated for a blend of traditional values with modern education.
In a compelling address on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the transformative role of the education system, urging it to act as a facilitator rather than a hindrance to learning.
Speaking at the inauguration of LokSeva E School in Baner, Bhagwat emphasized that education should not be treated as a commercial enterprise but as a 'vrat,' or pledge, to mold well-rounded individuals. He highlighted the necessity of integrating foundational values with modern educational practices.
Hailing the National Education Policy, Bhagwat noted its alignment with long-standing discussions on value-based education. He asserted that the newly implemented system would steer the nation toward its aspirational goals by effectively balancing traditional wisdom with contemporary needs.
