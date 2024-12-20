Revamping Education with Foundational Values: RSS Chief's Vision

In a compelling address on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the transformative role of the education system, urging it to act as a facilitator rather than a hindrance to learning.

Speaking at the inauguration of LokSeva E School in Baner, Bhagwat emphasized that education should not be treated as a commercial enterprise but as a 'vrat,' or pledge, to mold well-rounded individuals. He highlighted the necessity of integrating foundational values with modern educational practices.

Hailing the National Education Policy, Bhagwat noted its alignment with long-standing discussions on value-based education. He asserted that the newly implemented system would steer the nation toward its aspirational goals by effectively balancing traditional wisdom with contemporary needs.

