Tragic Trends: Kota's Coaching Crisis

A 16-year-old boy from Bihar preparing for the IIT-JEE in Kota was found dead, hanging from his hostel's ceiling fan, despite safety measures. Police suspect suicide, though no note was found. This incident marks the 17th student suicide in Kota's coaching hubs in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:26 IST
A distressing incident unfolded in Kota as a 16-year-old student from Bihar was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room. Despite anti-hanging devices installed, the teen's tragic death is suspected to be a suicide.

No suicide note was uncovered, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding this young student's extreme action. The student had been attending coaching classes for the IIT-JEE entrance exam since April this year.

This marks the 17th suicide by a coaching student in Kota in 2023, highlighting a concerning trend in the city known for its rigorous academic preparation atmosphere.

