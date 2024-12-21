Tragic Trends: Kota's Coaching Crisis

A distressing incident unfolded in Kota as a 16-year-old student from Bihar was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room. Despite anti-hanging devices installed, the teen's tragic death is suspected to be a suicide.

No suicide note was uncovered, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding this young student's extreme action. The student had been attending coaching classes for the IIT-JEE entrance exam since April this year.

This marks the 17th suicide by a coaching student in Kota in 2023, highlighting a concerning trend in the city known for its rigorous academic preparation atmosphere.