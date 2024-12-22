CCPA Cracks Down on Misleading Coaching Institutes
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) fined Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study Rs 2 lakh for deceptive ads about student results. The institute's claims of successful candidates lacked crucial information, misleading consumers. CCPA urged the institute to halt such ads and aims to protect students from fraudulent claims.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken action against the Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study, penalizing the coaching institute Rs 2 lakh for misleading advertisements, the government body announced on Sunday.
Investigations revealed that the institute's advertisements falsely claimed successful coachees' results in the Indian Civil Services Exam, misleading potential enrollees. It used names and imagery of successful candidates, providing a false impression of the institute's success rate.
The CCPA highlighted violations of the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, emphasizing the importance of transparency for consumers. The government body has targeted other institutes as part of its broader initiative to regulate misleading advertising in educational sectors.
