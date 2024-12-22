CCPA Cracks Down on Misleading Coaching Institutes

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken action against the Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study, penalizing the coaching institute Rs 2 lakh for misleading advertisements, the government body announced on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the institute's advertisements falsely claimed successful coachees' results in the Indian Civil Services Exam, misleading potential enrollees. It used names and imagery of successful candidates, providing a false impression of the institute's success rate.

The CCPA highlighted violations of the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, emphasizing the importance of transparency for consumers. The government body has targeted other institutes as part of its broader initiative to regulate misleading advertising in educational sectors.

