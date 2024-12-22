El Gordo: Cheers, Traditions, and Triumph in Spain's Christmas Lottery

In Spain, the excitement surrounding the Christmas lottery, or 'El Gordo,' culminated on Sunday as winners celebrated with sparkling wine and jubilant cheers. This historic tradition, now over 200 years old, marks the commencement of the holiday season, drawing widespread national participation and anticipation.

The lottery's prize pool swelled to an impressive 2.71 billion euros, surpassing last year's sum. Victorious ticket holders in Logrono, renowned for its wines, claimed the top prize. Meanwhile, many tickets made their way back to Madrid, held by participants from a basketball club in the San Blas-Canillejas district.

This event, painstakingly orchestrated at Madrid's Teatro Real, featured young students from San Ildefonso school singing the winning numbers. The public, adorned in festive garb, eagerly awaited the results. Historically rooted in raising independence funds in 1812, today's lottery proceeds are devoted to social initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)