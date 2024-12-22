Left Menu

El Gordo: Cheers, Traditions, and Triumph in Spain's Christmas Lottery

Spain's Christmas lottery event, known as 'El Gordo', is a celebrated tradition with a prize pot of 2.71 billion euros. Young pupils draw winning numbers, with significant prizes going to participants in Logrono and Madrid. Lottery proceeds support social causes, sustaining this historic event's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:59 IST
El Gordo: Cheers, Traditions, and Triumph in Spain's Christmas Lottery

In Spain, the excitement surrounding the Christmas lottery, or 'El Gordo,' culminated on Sunday as winners celebrated with sparkling wine and jubilant cheers. This historic tradition, now over 200 years old, marks the commencement of the holiday season, drawing widespread national participation and anticipation.

The lottery's prize pool swelled to an impressive 2.71 billion euros, surpassing last year's sum. Victorious ticket holders in Logrono, renowned for its wines, claimed the top prize. Meanwhile, many tickets made their way back to Madrid, held by participants from a basketball club in the San Blas-Canillejas district.

This event, painstakingly orchestrated at Madrid's Teatro Real, featured young students from San Ildefonso school singing the winning numbers. The public, adorned in festive garb, eagerly awaited the results. Historically rooted in raising independence funds in 1812, today's lottery proceeds are devoted to social initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024