Stalin Inaugurates Massive Educational Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated buildings for 400 classrooms in various schools and introduced vehicles for rural development officials. The initiative, executed via video conferencing, cost over Rs 108 crore, optimizing educational infrastructure and departmental efficiency across several districts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:48 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated significant educational infrastructure on Monday, launching 400 new classrooms across 195 schools.
The project, accompanied by new vehicles for rural development officers, was unveiled remotely via video conferencing, demonstrating the Chief Minister's commitment to improving the state's educational and administrative facilities.
This large-scale initiative, which spans 21 districts and 9 panchayat offices, represents a total investment of more than Rs 108 crore, highlighting the administration's focus on child-friendly school environments.
