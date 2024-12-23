Stalin Inaugurates Massive Educational Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated significant educational infrastructure on Monday, launching 400 new classrooms across 195 schools.

The project, accompanied by new vehicles for rural development officers, was unveiled remotely via video conferencing, demonstrating the Chief Minister's commitment to improving the state's educational and administrative facilities.

This large-scale initiative, which spans 21 districts and 9 panchayat offices, represents a total investment of more than Rs 108 crore, highlighting the administration's focus on child-friendly school environments.

