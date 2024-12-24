IIM Visakhapatnam and TimesPro Launch Prestigious Executive MBA for 2024-26
The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam, collaborating with TimesPro, inducted its 2024-26 cohort for the prestigious Executive MBA programme. The curriculum, combining management disciplines and elective specializations, features diverse professionals from various sectors, focusing on leadership and data-driven decision-making. The programme includes 740 hours of learning, delivered via TimesPro's cutting-edge platform.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, together with TimesPro, has welcomed the Winter Intake 2024-26 cohort for its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme, designed for mid-career professionals.
This blended, two-year programme combines cross-functional management skills, leadership insights, and data-driven decision-making strategies. The diverse cohort includes 22 per cent female participants and professionals from sectors such as IT, Energy, Aviation, Defence, and more, representing 14 states.
The curriculum offers core management disciplines and elective specializations, complemented by two intensive on-campus modules. With emphasis on critical thinking, logical reasoning, and adaptability, IIM Visakhapatnam continues to position itself as a leading institution for business education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Leadership in Crisis
India's Digital Dream: Leading the Future Through Innovation and AI
Indian Startups Redefine E-Commerce with Instant Delivery Innovations
India's Economic Surge: PM Modi Highlights Reform and Innovation at Rajasthan Summit
Iran's Strategic Shift: Engaging Syria's New Leadership