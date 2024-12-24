IIM Visakhapatnam and TimesPro Launch Prestigious Executive MBA for 2024-26

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, together with TimesPro, has welcomed the Winter Intake 2024-26 cohort for its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme, designed for mid-career professionals.

This blended, two-year programme combines cross-functional management skills, leadership insights, and data-driven decision-making strategies. The diverse cohort includes 22 per cent female participants and professionals from sectors such as IT, Energy, Aviation, Defence, and more, representing 14 states.

The curriculum offers core management disciplines and elective specializations, complemented by two intensive on-campus modules. With emphasis on critical thinking, logical reasoning, and adaptability, IIM Visakhapatnam continues to position itself as a leading institution for business education.

