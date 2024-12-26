Left Menu

Narrow Escape: Maharashtra School Trip Bus Accident

A bus carrying 39 students and seven others from Shri Ganesh Vidyalaya overturned in Solapur, Maharashtra, during a school trip. Minor injuries were reported, and all students were safely treated and discharged. The incident occurred after the driver lost control near Mangalwedha, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:28 IST
A bus carrying thirty-nine students and seven others narrowly escaped a disastrous accident when it overturned in Maharashtra's Solapur. The incident occurred early Thursday morning while students from Shri Ganesh Vidyalaya were on a school trip from Latur district.

The group, including six teachers, was en route to Kolhapur and Panhala fort. The accident occurred around 3:30 am when the driver lost control near Mangalwedha, causing the vehicle to overturn. Although some passengers suffered minor injuries, prompt medical attention ensured everyone was treated and most were discharged by evening.

The accident happened while most passengers were asleep, causing a moment of panic as they scrambled to safety. Authorities responded quickly, dispatching ambulances and transferring those injured to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College in Latur for further care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

