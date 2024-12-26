Narrow Escape: Maharashtra School Trip Bus Accident

A bus carrying thirty-nine students and seven others narrowly escaped a disastrous accident when it overturned in Maharashtra's Solapur. The incident occurred early Thursday morning while students from Shri Ganesh Vidyalaya were on a school trip from Latur district.

The group, including six teachers, was en route to Kolhapur and Panhala fort. The accident occurred around 3:30 am when the driver lost control near Mangalwedha, causing the vehicle to overturn. Although some passengers suffered minor injuries, prompt medical attention ensured everyone was treated and most were discharged by evening.

The accident happened while most passengers were asleep, causing a moment of panic as they scrambled to safety. Authorities responded quickly, dispatching ambulances and transferring those injured to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College in Latur for further care.

