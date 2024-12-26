Narrow Escape: Maharashtra School Trip Bus Accident
A bus carrying 39 students and seven others from Shri Ganesh Vidyalaya overturned in Solapur, Maharashtra, during a school trip. Minor injuries were reported, and all students were safely treated and discharged. The incident occurred after the driver lost control near Mangalwedha, causing the vehicle to overturn.
- Country:
- India
A bus carrying thirty-nine students and seven others narrowly escaped a disastrous accident when it overturned in Maharashtra's Solapur. The incident occurred early Thursday morning while students from Shri Ganesh Vidyalaya were on a school trip from Latur district.
The group, including six teachers, was en route to Kolhapur and Panhala fort. The accident occurred around 3:30 am when the driver lost control near Mangalwedha, causing the vehicle to overturn. Although some passengers suffered minor injuries, prompt medical attention ensured everyone was treated and most were discharged by evening.
The accident happened while most passengers were asleep, causing a moment of panic as they scrambled to safety. Authorities responded quickly, dispatching ambulances and transferring those injured to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College in Latur for further care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Names Leadership Duo in Jharkhand Legislature
Major Gutkha Seizure in Latur: Crackdown on Illicit Tobacco Trade
Seeds sown by first PM Nehru in changing Constitution was followed up by Indira Gandhi who even overturned SC decision: PM Modi.
Latur Village Demands Action
Smuggling Bust: 152 kg of Sandalwood Seized in Latur