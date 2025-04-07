Left Menu

Latur Civic Chief's Critical Airlift: A Desperate Cry for Help?

Latur Municipal Corporation commissioner Babasaheb Manohare allegedly attempted suicide and was airlifted to Mumbai for treatment. He shot himself at home, leading to emergency surgery. A green corridor ensured swift transport from Latur to the airport. Manohare is now under neurorehabilitation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation, Babasaheb Manohare, allegedly tried to take his own life over the weekend. He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery before being flown to Mumbai for specialized treatment, according to police reports.

A green corridor was established, speeding his transport from Sahyadri Hospital to the nearest airport where he was airlifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for neurorehabilitation. Dr. Hanumant Kinikar, director of Sahyadri Hospital, confirmed the necessity of immediate intervention.

The incident occurred late Saturday night at Manohare's residence, causing a state of shock within the community. Family members reported hearing the gunshot after dinner, and are now left grappling with the sudden turn of events. Manohare had been serving as the Latur civic chief since October 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

