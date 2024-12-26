RSS Chief Criticizes British Distortion of Indian History

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has alleged that British colonial rulers intentionally distorted India's historical narrative to undermine the capability of its people to govern themselves. Speaking at an event on the 70th foundation day of the Somalwar Education Society in Nagpur, Bhagwat highlighted that despite linguistic and cultural diversity, Indians remained united against invaders.

In his address, Bhagwat emphasized the enduring importance of teachers in the 21st century, particularly with the rise of Artificial Intelligence. He stressed that while technology provides vast information, teachers are crucial in guiding how to effectively use this knowledge. Bhagwat reiterated that information should be critically assessed to combat the false narratives propagated historically.

He cited Mahatma Gandhi's belief in the necessity of ethics in science and argued that while technology enhances precision and speed, its responsible application lies in human discernment. He concluded by affirming that true education constructs character and societal contributions, likening it to a palm tree that must offer shade to be truly beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)