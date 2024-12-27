Left Menu

Delhi University to Expand Single Girl Child Quota in PG Courses

Delhi University is planning to reserve a postgraduate seat for single girl children in each course from 2025-26. Previously applied at undergraduate levels, this initiative aims to promote higher education among single girl children. The proposal will be discussed in an upcoming council meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:47 IST
Delhi University is set to reserve one seat in each postgraduate course for a single girl child, starting the academic session of 2025-26. The proposal will be deliberated in the academic council meeting this Friday.

The university already implements such a reservation policy at the undergraduate level, with one seat per course dedicated to single girl children, a policy first introduced during the 2023-24 admission cycle. This initiative led to the admission of 764 students across 69 colleges this year.

If the proposal is approved, the new quota will encompass all 77 postgraduate programs offered by the university. The postgraduate admissions are facilitated through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). With over 90,000 applicants for 13,500 PG seats during the 2023-24 cycle, the initiative aims to further support and encourage female single child applicants in pursuing higher education, according to university officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

