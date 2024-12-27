Left Menu

RTE Act: Education for All or Missed Target?

The Right to Education (RTE) Act, introduced during Manmohan Singh's tenure, sought to ensure free education for children aged 6-14. Despite making significant progress, the Act has faced challenges. Notably, while private schools saw increased enrolment under the RTE, government schools experienced a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:07 IST
RTE Act: Education for All or Missed Target?
  • Country:
  • India

The Right to Education (RTE) Act, instituted during the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's administration, has seen a mix of successes and challenges, education analysts reveal.

Introduced alongside the Right to Information Act, the RTE sought to guarantee free, compulsory education for children aged six to fourteen as a fundamental right. Recent changes have been enacted by the central government, such as removing the 'no-detention policy' for students in classes 5 and 8.

Although the RTE Act made significant strides in ensuring admissions in private schools for underprivileged children, it has also faced setbacks. Many government schools have closed, and enrolment has shifted toward private institutions, indicating a growing favor for private education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024