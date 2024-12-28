Bridging Academia and Industry: XLRI and Deloitte's Collaborative Leap

In a significant development, XLRI Jamshedpur has joined hands with Deloitte India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering innovation and enhancing learning opportunities. This collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The MoU solidifies a mutual vision to equip future leaders for the dynamic business environment. Deloitte South Asia's president, Sathish Gopalaiah, played a pivotal role by engaging with the general management programme batch at XLRI during his visit, imparting valuable insights into leadership, digital transformation, and consulting's future.

The MoU and the session mark XLRI's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, strengthening ties between academia and the corporate sector. Initiatives like these inspire students to lead with innovation and integrity, bridging educational pursuits with business realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)