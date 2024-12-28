Left Menu

Bridging Academia and Industry: XLRI and Deloitte's Collaborative Leap

XLRI Jamshedpur and Deloitte India have signed an MoU to bolster innovation and learning, aligning academic and industry needs. Deloitte's Sathish Gopalaiah shared insights on leadership and technology with XLRI students, emphasizing adaptability. The collaboration underlines a commitment to excellence and prepares future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:26 IST
Bridging Academia and Industry: XLRI and Deloitte's Collaborative Leap
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, XLRI Jamshedpur has joined hands with Deloitte India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering innovation and enhancing learning opportunities. This collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The MoU solidifies a mutual vision to equip future leaders for the dynamic business environment. Deloitte South Asia's president, Sathish Gopalaiah, played a pivotal role by engaging with the general management programme batch at XLRI during his visit, imparting valuable insights into leadership, digital transformation, and consulting's future.

The MoU and the session mark XLRI's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, strengthening ties between academia and the corporate sector. Initiatives like these inspire students to lead with innovation and integrity, bridging educational pursuits with business realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024