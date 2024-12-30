Left Menu

Arunachal's Bold Leap: 2025 as the Year of Youth Empowerment

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced plans to focus on youth empowerment and education reform in 2025. The 'Year of Youth' initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship and enhance the education sector. Collaborations with prestigious institutions will support skill development and education quality improvement.

Updated: 30-12-2024 13:47 IST
The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has revealed an ambitious plan for 2025, focusing on youth empowerment and educational reform. Highlighting the state's commitment to progress, the 'Year of Youth' initiative underscores the critical role of youth in building a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu's government plans to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, encouraging young people to become job creators through skill development programs. The Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme has been launched to provide necessary mentorship and support, in collaboration with institutions like IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and IIE Guwahati.

Simultaneously, transformative changes are slated for the education sector. Efforts include improving infrastructure, enhancing the learning experience, and tackling teacher shortages. The state plans robust interventions to raise education quality rather than just increase literacy rates, ensuring a brighter future for its youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

