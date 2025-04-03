Pioneering Green Skill Development: NSDC and WRI India's Vision for a Sustainable Future

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and WRI India have joined forces to bolster the country's green skilling ecosystem. On Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in New Delhi, aiming to transform India into a green-skilled nation.

This partnership seeks to enhance green skills across the manufacturing, service, and agriculture sectors. The intention is to promote sustainable development by equipping individuals and businesses, notably MSMEs, with market-relevant skills for green jobs. WRI India emphasized the importance of this initiative in fostering environmentally sound and socially equitable growth.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, expressed that the collaboration will be crucial in equipping youth and MSMEs with specialized skills, aligning with both domestic demand and positioning India as a global leader in green talent. Madhav Pai, CEO of WRI India, stated that bridging the green skill gap through research-driven insights and practical strategies is vital for empowering individuals and businesses in a low-carbon future.

