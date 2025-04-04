Empowering Arunachal Pradesh Youth with Skill Development and Opportunities

Nyato Dukam, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterated the state's dedication to enhancing youth skill sets and job prospects. He addressed a recent gathering where trainees in food and beverage were celebrated in Itanagar.

The minister revealed that graduates looking for work beyond the state's borders would receive a one-year stipend through the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, complementing their wages. Dr. Mohesh Chai, an advisor to the minister, encouraged the youth to become ambassadors of the state.

The training, organized with Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation, awarded jobs to many trainees, heralding skill acquisition as a solution to unemployment. Sangeeta Ranjit from Visan Foundation praised the training's alignment with NSQF standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)