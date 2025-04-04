Left Menu

Empowering Arunachal Pradesh Youth with Skill Development and Opportunities

Nyato Dukam, Arunachal Pradesh's Minister, reaffirms commitment to youth skill development. At a recent event, he announced stipends for apprenticeships outside the state. Training, in partnership with Honda and Visan Foundations, offered jobs to 25 trainees. Dr. Mohesh Chai emphasized skills as vital to addressing unemployment.

  • Country:
  • India

Nyato Dukam, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterated the state's dedication to enhancing youth skill sets and job prospects. He addressed a recent gathering where trainees in food and beverage were celebrated in Itanagar.

The minister revealed that graduates looking for work beyond the state's borders would receive a one-year stipend through the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, complementing their wages. Dr. Mohesh Chai, an advisor to the minister, encouraged the youth to become ambassadors of the state.

The training, organized with Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation, awarded jobs to many trainees, heralding skill acquisition as a solution to unemployment. Sangeeta Ranjit from Visan Foundation praised the training's alignment with NSQF standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

