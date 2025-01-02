Controversial Changes: Bangladesh's New Textbooks Rewrite Independence History

Bangladesh has introduced revised textbooks that redefine the narrative surrounding the country's independence in 1971. These textbooks now attribute the declaration of independence to Ziaur Rahman, replacing previous versions that credited Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to The Daily Star.

Significant alterations in the new textbooks, aimed at primary and secondary students, include the removal of the 'Father of the Nation' title for Mujibur Rahman. The academic changes for 2025 stipulate that Ziaur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence on March 26, 1971, and reiterated the declaration on March 27 on behalf of Bangabandhu, stated Prof AKM Reazul Hassan, chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.

The revision process, spearheaded by writer and researcher Rakhal Raha, sought to eliminate what was cited as 'exaggerated, imposed history.' The textbook amendments have sparked debate, as many Awami League supporters maintain Mujibur Rahman initially made the declaration, with Ziaur Rahman reading it out later. The drive to reshape national symbols followed political changes, including the removal of Mujibur Rahman's image from currency and the cancellation of a national holiday on his assassination anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)