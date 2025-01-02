Campus Outrage: Spycam Scandal at Medchal Engineering College

A protest erupted at a private engineering college in Medchal, following allegations that videos were secretly recorded in the women's washroom, officials revealed on Thursday.

Student organizations rallied with the protesting students during demonstrations on the college grounds, late Wednesday into Thursday.

Protesters breached college security, breaking locks and scaling gates, demanding justice.

The police team, alerted to the incident, arrived at the college, uncovering suspicions from female students of prior video recordings in their washroom.

Preliminary findings showed institutional negligence, with workers' rooms suspiciously placed behind the girls’ hostel.

Five suspects were detained; their fingerprints taken and phones scrutinized, though no videos emerged. A case is underway with ongoing investigations, police said.

A college official acknowledged receiving a complaint about possible recordings via the washroom window and stated a committee is probing the issue.

The investigation extends to scrutinizing mobile devices of kitchen staff, submitted to police, the official remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)