Rajasthan's Educational Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Congress
The BJP-led government in Rajasthan has formed a committee to review the previous Congress government's English-medium schools initiative. This decision has sparked criticism from Congress, claiming it undermines educational progress and favors private institutions. The committee consists solely of government ministers, lacking educational experts.
The BJP government in Rajasthan has set up a ministerial committee to evaluate the English-medium schools established by the former Congress administration. This move has been met with strong criticism from Congress, stating it jeopardizes the educational advancement of the state.
The committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and comprising three other ministers, lacks any educational experts—prompting accusations of political bias. Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra claims the review is designed to eventually shut down English-medium schools, favoring private education institutions instead.
Since its inception, the BJP government has faced opposition from Congress, which had launched Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools accessible to all social classes. Congress warns of launching a state-wide movement if any regressive policies are implemented.
