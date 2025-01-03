Left Menu

Rajasthan's Educational Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Congress

The BJP-led government in Rajasthan has formed a committee to review the previous Congress government's English-medium schools initiative. This decision has sparked criticism from Congress, claiming it undermines educational progress and favors private institutions. The committee consists solely of government ministers, lacking educational experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:05 IST
Rajasthan's Educational Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government in Rajasthan has set up a ministerial committee to evaluate the English-medium schools established by the former Congress administration. This move has been met with strong criticism from Congress, stating it jeopardizes the educational advancement of the state.

The committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and comprising three other ministers, lacks any educational experts—prompting accusations of political bias. Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra claims the review is designed to eventually shut down English-medium schools, favoring private education institutions instead.

Since its inception, the BJP government has faced opposition from Congress, which had launched Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools accessible to all social classes. Congress warns of launching a state-wide movement if any regressive policies are implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025