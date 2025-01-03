Rajasthan's Educational Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Congress

The BJP government in Rajasthan has set up a ministerial committee to evaluate the English-medium schools established by the former Congress administration. This move has been met with strong criticism from Congress, stating it jeopardizes the educational advancement of the state.

The committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and comprising three other ministers, lacks any educational experts—prompting accusations of political bias. Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra claims the review is designed to eventually shut down English-medium schools, favoring private education institutions instead.

Since its inception, the BJP government has faced opposition from Congress, which had launched Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools accessible to all social classes. Congress warns of launching a state-wide movement if any regressive policies are implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)