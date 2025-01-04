Debate Over Future of English-Medium Schools in Rajasthan Intensifies

Tensions have escalated in Rajasthan over the future of English-medium Mahatma Gandhi schools, with Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra accusing the state education minister of intending to shutter these institutions. According to Dotasra, this move would serve private interests at the expense of public education.

In defense, BJP state president Madan Rathore countered that the previous Congress government had hastily opened these schools, lacking essential infrastructure and teaching resources. In response, the BJP-led government has set up a ministerial committee to review the schools' performance and needs.

As the state legislature's budget session approaches, both parties are gearing up for a heated debate. Dotasra has vowed to mobilize protests if any closures are ordered, while Rathore insists on the necessity of a thorough review to ensure educational quality and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)