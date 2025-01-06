Kirari's Educational Renaissance: Delhi's New School Milestone

In a bid to redefine educational access, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a state-of-the-art government school in Kirari, a region previously underserved in terms of social infrastructure.

The newly inaugurated facility boasts 72 rooms, 37 classrooms, and various specialized labs, catering to the educational needs of around 3,500 students from 12 local colonies.

Atishi highlighted the relentless efforts of Kirari residents in overcoming infrastructural challenges and legal hurdles to realize this ambitious project, which reflects a community's aspiration for better educational opportunities.

