Kirari's Educational Renaissance: Delhi's New School Milestone
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a 72-room government school in Kirari, marking a significant milestone for the region. The school, capable of accommodating 3,500 students, embodies the community's efforts to enhance local education quality, fulfilling a promise made to provide accessible education facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:54 IST
In a bid to redefine educational access, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a state-of-the-art government school in Kirari, a region previously underserved in terms of social infrastructure.
The newly inaugurated facility boasts 72 rooms, 37 classrooms, and various specialized labs, catering to the educational needs of around 3,500 students from 12 local colonies.
Atishi highlighted the relentless efforts of Kirari residents in overcoming infrastructural challenges and legal hurdles to realize this ambitious project, which reflects a community's aspiration for better educational opportunities.
