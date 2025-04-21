Atishi Accuses BJP of 'Poaching Politics' After MCD Election Defeat

In a blistering critique, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly undermining democratic values following its defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Atishi accused the BJP of engaging in 'poaching politics' as a desperate measure to seize control of the civic body.

Atishi contended that despite AAP's success in the MCD elections, several party councilors were lured away, enabling the BJP to gain a majority. She declared that AAP would abstain from contesting the mayoral election, challenging BJP to deliver on its campaign promises regarding security, utilities, and sanitation.

Addressing criticism of Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa, Atishi warned the BJP to uphold its duties. Meanwhile, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj reiterated the decision to withdraw from mayoral contests, emphasizing the BJP's responsibility to self-sustain governance. The BJP has introduced Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and Jai Bhagwan Yadav as their nominees for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, in the impending election scheduled for April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)