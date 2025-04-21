Left Menu

Atishi Accuses BJP of 'Poaching Politics' After MCD Election Defeat

AAP leader Atishi accused BJP of 'poaching politics' post-MCD election defeat. Alleging BJP's challenge to democratic principles, she opined it should now fulfill its promises. AAP won't contest Delhi's mayoral election, urging BJP to take charge. BJP announced its candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:19 IST
Atishi Accuses BJP of 'Poaching Politics' After MCD Election Defeat
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering critique, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly undermining democratic values following its defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Atishi accused the BJP of engaging in 'poaching politics' as a desperate measure to seize control of the civic body.

Atishi contended that despite AAP's success in the MCD elections, several party councilors were lured away, enabling the BJP to gain a majority. She declared that AAP would abstain from contesting the mayoral election, challenging BJP to deliver on its campaign promises regarding security, utilities, and sanitation.

Addressing criticism of Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa, Atishi warned the BJP to uphold its duties. Meanwhile, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj reiterated the decision to withdraw from mayoral contests, emphasizing the BJP's responsibility to self-sustain governance. The BJP has introduced Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and Jai Bhagwan Yadav as their nominees for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, in the impending election scheduled for April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025