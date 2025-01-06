Uncoordinated Education Policies Stir Debate in West Bengal
The West Bengal government faces criticism from the WBPTTA for its disorganized approach to education policy, particularly regarding the scrapped semester system in primary schools. The association emphasizes the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to improve infrastructure and alleviate financial constraints in primary education institutions.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's education policy has come under scrutiny as the proposed semester system for primary schools was abruptly scrapped. The West Bengal Primary Trained Teachers Association (WBPTTA) criticized the state government's uncoordinated approach, urging a focus on infrastructural improvement.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed the introduction of the semester system and expressed concern over the lack of consultation in policymaking. Education Minister Bratya Basu faced backlash for not involving Banerjee before publicizing the plan.
WBPTTA state president Pintu Parui highlighted the financial struggles faced by state-run primary schools, advocating for a more holistic strategy to enhance educational outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Sandeshkhali Amidst Controversies
Mamata Banerjee's Caution: Fires Threaten Durgapur Bridge Structure
Mamata Banerjee Announces Holidays and Reviews Ganga Sagar Preparations
Mamata Banerjee's Tunes: A Melodic Tribute at Pithe Puli Festival
Mamata Banerjee's Landmark Visit to Sandeshkhali