Delhi's Inclusive Education Push: EWS Admissions in Private Schools
Delhi's private schools are opening online registration for entry-level classes under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories from February 3. The process, announced by the Directorate of Education, will include a computerised draw on March 3. Guidelines specify different age and eligibility criteria for diverse groups.
Delhi's education landscape is set for a transformative phase as the Directorate of Education announces the online registration for entry-level classes under various categories.
The admission process caters to economically weaker sections, disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs, with strict guidelines outlined in a January 3 circular. Commencing on February 3, applications will be accepted until February 19, with the selection of eligible students confirmed through a computerised draw on March 3.
The initiative emphasizes inclusivity, accommodating diverse groups with specific age and income criteria, aiming to broaden access to quality education.
