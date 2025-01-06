Left Menu

Delhi's Inclusive Education Push: EWS Admissions in Private Schools

Delhi's private schools are opening online registration for entry-level classes under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories from February 3. The process, announced by the Directorate of Education, will include a computerised draw on March 3. Guidelines specify different age and eligibility criteria for diverse groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's education landscape is set for a transformative phase as the Directorate of Education announces the online registration for entry-level classes under various categories.

The admission process caters to economically weaker sections, disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs, with strict guidelines outlined in a January 3 circular. Commencing on February 3, applications will be accepted until February 19, with the selection of eligible students confirmed through a computerised draw on March 3.

The initiative emphasizes inclusivity, accommodating diverse groups with specific age and income criteria, aiming to broaden access to quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

