Delhi's Inclusive Education Push: EWS Admissions in Private Schools

Delhi's education landscape is set for a transformative phase as the Directorate of Education announces the online registration for entry-level classes under various categories.

The admission process caters to economically weaker sections, disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs, with strict guidelines outlined in a January 3 circular. Commencing on February 3, applications will be accepted until February 19, with the selection of eligible students confirmed through a computerised draw on March 3.

The initiative emphasizes inclusivity, accommodating diverse groups with specific age and income criteria, aiming to broaden access to quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)