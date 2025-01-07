Srishti Manipal Institute Opens Admissions for 2025-26: Dive into a World of Art and Design

The Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design & Technology (SMI), a premier institution in India for art and design education, is now accepting applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26. SMI, renowned for its integration of art, design, and technology, boasts a portfolio of 25 diverse courses including unique offerings like Creative Education and Public Space Design.

With a rich legacy of over three decades, SMI is home to 1500 students mentored by 150 faculty members, many of whom are leaders in their respective fields. The institution provides a range of programs: a 4-year UG Professional Program leading to a B.Des. or BFA degree, a 3-year UG skill-based vocational program for a B.Voc. Degree, and a 2-year PG program for M.Des. and MA degrees.

Dr Arindam Das, Director of SMI, emphasizes the institution's goal of providing transformative learning experiences that arm students with the skills needed for success in evolving fields. SMI encourages aspiring students to embark on this journey of multidisciplinary learning. Applications can be submitted via their website. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, an Institution of Eminence, supports SMI in delivering quality education backed by state-of-the-art facilities.

