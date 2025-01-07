Left Menu

VISTAS Launches Full Scholarship for Top Scorers

Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) has introduced a 100% scholarship for Grade 12 students scoring above 90%. The initiative aims to promote academic excellence. Announced by Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, the program recognizes top-performing Tamil Nadu students, with support from career expert Dr. Ramesh Prabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:50 IST
VISTAS Launches Full Scholarship for Top Scorers
Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) has unveiled a full scholarship program for students achieving over 90% in their Grade 12 board exams. This progressive measure is designed to foster academic excellence among scholars.

The announcement was made by Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions, during the second Academic Excellence Award ceremony, where 1,000 exemplary students from Tamil Nadu were celebrated.

Renowned journalist and career advisor Dr. Ramesh Prabha, present as chief guest, provided careers advice, urging students to pursue paths aligned with their innate interests and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

