VISTAS Launches Full Scholarship for Top Scorers

Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) has unveiled a full scholarship program for students achieving over 90% in their Grade 12 board exams. This progressive measure is designed to foster academic excellence among scholars.
The announcement was made by Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions, during the second Academic Excellence Award ceremony, where 1,000 exemplary students from Tamil Nadu were celebrated.
Renowned journalist and career advisor Dr. Ramesh Prabha, present as chief guest, provided careers advice, urging students to pursue paths aligned with their innate interests and capabilities.
