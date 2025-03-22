Left Menu

Political Showdown Over Delimitation: Tamil Nadu's Defiance

The BJP's Tamilisai Soundarajan criticizes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's meeting on delimitation, accusing him of masking state misgovernance. The meeting, attended by key southern leaders, underscores opposition to potential parliamentary seat reduction, showcasing a united stance against the central government's proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:23 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamilisai Soundarajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamilisai Soundarajan launched a sharp critique against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a statement to ANI. Soundarajan accused Stalin of using the 1st Joint Action Committee Meeting on delimitation as a smokescreen for his administration's alleged failures, echoing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier comments on the DMK's perceived inconsistencies.

The joint meeting in Chennai sees participation from significant political figures, including Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana CM Revenath Reddy, expressing unified opposition against potential reductions in parliamentary seats. Shivakumar commended Stalin for his efforts, emphasizing the safeguarding of federal integrity and the Constitution in the face of central government policies.

The meeting comes amidst Tamil Nadu's ongoing clash with central authorities over the NEP 2020 and the contentious delimitation issue, highlighting a broader regional alliance against perceived overreach. As discussions unfold, the leaders aim to take a collective stand, defending state interests and preserving parliamentary representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

