Bomb Threat Scare at Delhi Educational Institutes
Two educational institutions in Delhi, Lady Shree Ram College and Tagore International School, received bomb threats via email on Wednesday. Authorities responded swiftly with bomb and dog squads, but no suspicious items were found, according to Delhi Fire Services and police reports.
Updated: 08-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:44 IST
On Wednesday, two educational institutions in Delhi became the focus of emergency services after receiving bomb threat emails. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed the incidents.
Officials reported receiving the first call from Lady Shree Ram College at 11.40 am, followed by another from Tagore International School in East of Kailash at 11.17 am. Prompt action was taken to ensure safety.
Police teams, including bomb disposal and dog squads, arrived at the locations. However, exhaustive searches revealed nothing suspicious, providing relief to the concerned communities.
