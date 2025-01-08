Left Menu

Bomb Threat Scare at Delhi Educational Institutes

Two educational institutions in Delhi, Lady Shree Ram College and Tagore International School, received bomb threats via email on Wednesday. Authorities responded swiftly with bomb and dog squads, but no suspicious items were found, according to Delhi Fire Services and police reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:44 IST
Bomb Threat Scare at Delhi Educational Institutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, two educational institutions in Delhi became the focus of emergency services after receiving bomb threat emails. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed the incidents.

Officials reported receiving the first call from Lady Shree Ram College at 11.40 am, followed by another from Tagore International School in East of Kailash at 11.17 am. Prompt action was taken to ensure safety.

Police teams, including bomb disposal and dog squads, arrived at the locations. However, exhaustive searches revealed nothing suspicious, providing relief to the concerned communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025