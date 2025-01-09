Enhancing Education: A Step Towards Inclusive Development

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey highlighted on Thursday the critical need for improvements in the education sector to drive inclusive development across India. During his three-day visit to Mizoram, he focused on ongoing development initiatives under the tribal affairs ministry.

Uikey stressed the importance of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for promoting education and inclusivity. While visiting the EMRS in Aizawl's Tlangnuam area, he commended the progress, noting that 95% of the construction work has been completed. The schools are set to be fully operational by March next year.

The minister also urged teachers to persist in their efforts to shape young minds and guide them toward success. Plans are underway to construct EMRS in six villages across the state's districts. After his visit, Uikey departed for New Delhi in the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)