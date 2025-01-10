Tragic Loss: Law Student Takes Her Own Life

A 20-year-old law student at Amity University tragically ended her life by hanging herself in her hostel room, according to local police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh confirmed the student was enrolled in her second year of Bachelor of Legislative Law. The incident was reported on Friday by Chinhat police station, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Officers arriving at the scene sent the body for a post mortem examination. Authorities have informed the family of the deceased, sharing condolences over the unfortunate loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)