Tragic Loss: Law Student Takes Her Own Life

A 20-year-old law student from Amity University was found dead in her hostel room due to suicide by hanging. Authorities were promptly informed and her body has been sent for post mortem examination. Her family has been notified about the tragic incident.

Updated: 10-01-2025 16:05 IST
A 20-year-old law student at Amity University tragically ended her life by hanging herself in her hostel room, according to local police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh confirmed the student was enrolled in her second year of Bachelor of Legislative Law. The incident was reported on Friday by Chinhat police station, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Officers arriving at the scene sent the body for a post mortem examination. Authorities have informed the family of the deceased, sharing condolences over the unfortunate loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

