Tragic Loss: Law Student Takes Her Own Life
A 20-year-old law student from Amity University was found dead in her hostel room due to suicide by hanging. Authorities were promptly informed and her body has been sent for post mortem examination. Her family has been notified about the tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old law student at Amity University tragically ended her life by hanging herself in her hostel room, according to local police reports.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh confirmed the student was enrolled in her second year of Bachelor of Legislative Law. The incident was reported on Friday by Chinhat police station, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.
Officers arriving at the scene sent the body for a post mortem examination. Authorities have informed the family of the deceased, sharing condolences over the unfortunate loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- university
- suicide
- law
- hostel
- postmortem
- police
- Amity University
- tragedy
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland police investigate role of foreign ship after power cable outage
New York taxi driver hits 6 pedestrians, 3 taken to hospital, police say
Bihar Police say 'mild force' used, deny any 'injury' to BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna
Punjab Police's Major Breakthrough Against Organized Crime
Tensions Rise in Bihar: BPSC Aspirants Clash with Police Over Exam Controversy