IIM Sambalpur Launches Global MBA in Business Analytics
IIM-Sambalpur has launched a Business Analytics MBA at its Delhi campus. Targeted at high CAT scorers with STEM backgrounds, the program includes a dual-degree option with AIT, Thailand. Students will gain global exposure and practical skills for data-driven business environments, along with a year-long work visa in Thailand.
IIM-Sambalpur, a prestigious management institute, has unveiled its new full-time MBA program in Business Analytics. The program will be offered at the institute's Delhi campus and aims to equip students with advanced skills needed to excel in today's data-driven business landscape.
The admission criteria include a high CAT percentile and a STEM background, along with one year of relevant work experience. This move is part of a larger collaboration with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand, allowing students to earn a dual degree. The collaboration aims to provide a globally-oriented and interdisciplinary education that combines the strengths of flagship MBA courses with specialized Business Analytics training.
Upon completion, students will have the opportunity to extend their professional careers internationally with a one-year work visa in Thailand. IIM-Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal emphasized the program's alignment with India's vision of becoming a global analytics hub and the importance of preparing students for an increasingly interconnected world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
