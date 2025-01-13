School Principal Under Fire for Alleged Humiliation of Students

In a serious incident, the Dhanbad school principal has come under scrutiny following accusations of humiliating female students. The district legal services authority, alongside Dhanbad administration, is spearheading an investigation.

The allegations include forcing 80 class 10 girls to strip off their shirts for messages, compelling them to leave school wearing only blazers. The investigation, managed by DLSA's Rakesh Roshan and sub-divisional officer Rajesh Kumar, includes reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements from involved parties.

While reports are prepared for state and district authorities, protests outside the school demand immediate action. Additionally, a women's candle march seeks justice while a separate complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

