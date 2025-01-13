Festive Clash: UGC-NET Postponed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday that the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) planned for January 15 has been postponed. The decision was made in light of several festivals, including Makar Sakranti and Pongal, set to occur on the same day.

The exam, critical for PhD admissions, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and assistant professor positions, is being conducted from January 3 to January 16 for 85 subjects using a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. On January 15, assessments were slated for 17 subjects, ranging from mass communication to environmental science.

NTA's Director of Exams, Rajesh Kumar, stated that rescheduling was proposed following requests from candidates celebrating the festivals. Despite the change for January 15, the exam on January 16 remains unaffected.

