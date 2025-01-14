Left Menu

Cultural Sensitivity Leads to UGC-NET Rescheduling

The rescheduling of the UGC-NET exam, previously set for January 15, reflects sensitivity to cultural observances on Tamil festival days. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the recurring issue and emphasized nationwide respect for diversity. The National Testing Agency acted on concerns, promising a new exam date.

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET), initially scheduled for January 15, has been postponed, a decision welcomed by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin. He criticized the frequent scheduling of exams on Tamil festival days, urging a broader respect for cultural diversity.

Stalin noted on social media that he had appealed to the Union Education Minister for the exam's rescheduling, underscoring the recurring issue of important federal exams clashing with Tamil cultural festivals.

The National Testing Agency cited representations from various quarters about the exam conflict with Pongal and Makar Sakranti as reasons for the delay. Rajesh Kumar of NTA assured that the interests of the aspirants were prioritized and a new date would be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

