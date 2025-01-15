Left Menu

Exposing a Shadowy Honor: University of Lausanne's Mussolini Dilemma

A Swiss university is hosting an exhibition that delves into its past controversial awarding of an honorary doctorate to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. The exhibition examines the link between Mussolini's regime and Swiss academia in the 1930s, while reflecting on why the honor has never been revoked.

Updated: 15-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:01 IST
The University of Lausanne in Switzerland has announced an exhibition that casts a critical light on its controversial past decision to award Italian dictator Benito Mussolini an honorary doctorate. This event thrusts the university's historical ties with Mussolini's fascist government into the public eye.

Titled 'Doctor Mussolini- a Delicate Past,' the exhibition investigates the circumstances that led to the 1937 honoring of Mussolini, who allied with Nazi Germany during World War Two. Despite his notorious use of chemical weapons in Ethiopia and other war crimes, some academics praised his anti-communist stance and modernization efforts.

Despite widespread criticism and protests that persist to this day, the honorary doctorate remains unrevoked. This move is part of the university's attempt to confront and learn from its historical mistakes rather than denying the controversial past.

