The University of Lausanne in Switzerland has announced an exhibition that casts a critical light on its controversial past decision to award Italian dictator Benito Mussolini an honorary doctorate. This event thrusts the university's historical ties with Mussolini's fascist government into the public eye.

Titled 'Doctor Mussolini- a Delicate Past,' the exhibition investigates the circumstances that led to the 1937 honoring of Mussolini, who allied with Nazi Germany during World War Two. Despite his notorious use of chemical weapons in Ethiopia and other war crimes, some academics praised his anti-communist stance and modernization efforts.

Despite widespread criticism and protests that persist to this day, the honorary doctorate remains unrevoked. This move is part of the university's attempt to confront and learn from its historical mistakes rather than denying the controversial past.

