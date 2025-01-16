India: Poised for Future-Ready Job Markets
India is ranked second in QS World Future Skills Index 2025, excelling in future job market readiness, particularly in AI, digital, and green sectors. Despite a dynamic start-up culture and youthful population, challenges in higher education and industry collaboration persist for fully harnessing potential.
- Country:
- India
India has made a significant mark by securing the second position among the world's most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills, according to the QS World Future Skills Index 2025. The report highlights India's strengths in Artificial Intelligence, digital initiatives, and green sectors.
The index, released by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluates countries based on their readiness to meet evolving job market demands. India impressively ranks 25th overall, with a notable achievement in the Future of Work category, scoring 99.1, just behind the US.
Despite a burgeoning start-up culture and a vibrant youth population, the report points out areas for improvement. India's higher education and industry collaboration need strengthening to realize the country's full potential in digital and green skill sectors, marking a path for sustainable growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Job Market Booms Under NDA: A Decade of Growth
Job Market Strength Keeps Fed's Rate Cuts in Check
UAE's Job Market: A Global Magnet for Professionals
Steady Labor Trends: U.S. Job Market Holds Strong Amid Economic Uncertainty
US Job Market Shows Resilience Amid Rate Cuts and Inflation Challenges