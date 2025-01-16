India: Poised for Future-Ready Job Markets

India has made a significant mark by securing the second position among the world's most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills, according to the QS World Future Skills Index 2025. The report highlights India's strengths in Artificial Intelligence, digital initiatives, and green sectors.

The index, released by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluates countries based on their readiness to meet evolving job market demands. India impressively ranks 25th overall, with a notable achievement in the Future of Work category, scoring 99.1, just behind the US.

Despite a burgeoning start-up culture and a vibrant youth population, the report points out areas for improvement. India's higher education and industry collaboration need strengthening to realize the country's full potential in digital and green skill sectors, marking a path for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)