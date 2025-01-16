Left Menu

India Shines as Future Skills Contender: A Leap Toward Digital and Green Prosperity

India ranks second in the world for future in-demand skills, focusing on AI, digital, and green sectors, according to QS World Future Skills Index 2025. The country is recognized for its future workforce readiness but needs to improve in higher education integration and sustainability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:09 IST
India has emerged as a leading contender in the global race for future job market readiness, ranking second to the US in the QS World Future Skills Index 2025. The report, released by Quacquarelli Symonds, highlights India's prowess in Artificial Intelligence, digital, and green sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's impressive standing, attributing the success to government efforts in youth empowerment and leveraging technology. However, despite strong universities, India must enhance higher education and industry collaboration to meet employer demands for digital, AI, and green skills.

The country's vibrant start-up culture and youthful population position it uniquely, but challenges remain in fostering innovation and sustainability. To fully unlock its potential, India requires strategic advancements in education and industry partnerships.

