Corporate India's Bold Support for the PM Internship Scheme 2024

In a show of overwhelming support, more than 81% of companies in India have rallied behind the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme 2024. The initiative, introduced in the Union Budget 2024-25, mandates the country's top 500 companies to create internship opportunities for one crore youth over five years.

Under the scheme, each intern is set to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, and companies are encouraged to use their corporate social responsibility (CSR) resources to partially cover these costs. A recent report by TeamLease EdTech underscores the growing momentum, suggesting the scheme's expansion to include all corporates.

The report also highlighted significant trends: 76% of companies favor tech roles in internships, while 73% intend to hire up to 10% of interns as full-time employees. This approach creates a robust response to tech talent shortages while reinforcing corporate commitments to sustainable employability strategies.

