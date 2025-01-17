Left Menu

China's Shrinking Population: A Growing Concern

China's population continues to decline for a third consecutive year in 2024. The number of deaths surpasses births despite efforts to boost birth rates. Experts warn of escalating economic challenges due to an aging population and structural issues, like gender discrimination, exacerbating the trend.

17-01-2025
China's population has fallen for the third consecutive year, with deaths outnumbering births. Experts warn that this trend could accelerate, exacerbating economic challenges.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's population decreased by 1.39 million in 2024, reaching 1.408 billion. Economic analysts express concerns over the potential adverse effects on the world’s second-largest economy.

Structural factors, such as the high cost of childcare and gender discrimination, contribute to low birth rates. Despite measures to augment birth rates, a dwindling working-age population and a surge in the elderly could strain resources and policy initiatives.

