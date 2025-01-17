Telangana's Global Vision: Forging International Partnerships

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leading a delegation, embarked on an international mission targeting increased investments and collaborations for the state.

In Singapore, fruitful discussions took place with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, emphasizing sectors like infrastructure, green energy, and technological advancement.

A notable outcome was the signing of an MoU with Singapore's Institute of Technical Education to enhance skill development alignment with Hyderabad's Young India Skill University, marking a step toward robust educational cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)