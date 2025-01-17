Telangana's Global Vision: Forging International Partnerships
A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeks global investments through a two-nation tour. Starting in Singapore, the discussions with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan focused on infrastructure, energy, education, and more. A significant MoU was signed with Singapore's ITE to boost skill development cooperation.
Updated: 17-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:20 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leading a delegation, embarked on an international mission targeting increased investments and collaborations for the state.
In Singapore, fruitful discussions took place with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, emphasizing sectors like infrastructure, green energy, and technological advancement.
A notable outcome was the signing of an MoU with Singapore's Institute of Technical Education to enhance skill development alignment with Hyderabad's Young India Skill University, marking a step toward robust educational cooperation.
