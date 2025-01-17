Left Menu

Telangana's Global Vision: Forging International Partnerships

A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeks global investments through a two-nation tour. Starting in Singapore, the discussions with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan focused on infrastructure, energy, education, and more. A significant MoU was signed with Singapore's ITE to boost skill development cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:20 IST
Telangana's Global Vision: Forging International Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leading a delegation, embarked on an international mission targeting increased investments and collaborations for the state.

In Singapore, fruitful discussions took place with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, emphasizing sectors like infrastructure, green energy, and technological advancement.

A notable outcome was the signing of an MoU with Singapore's Institute of Technical Education to enhance skill development alignment with Hyderabad's Young India Skill University, marking a step toward robust educational cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025