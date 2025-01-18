Left Menu

Delhi's Race for Nursery Admissions: Merit Lists Unveiled

The first merit list for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private schools across Delhi has been announced, with over 150 students selected by most schools. A total of 1,741 schools have released their lists. A second merit round is possible if required next month.

The much-anticipated first merit list for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in Delhi's private schools has been unveiled. Most institutions have selected over 150 students each, marking a crucial first step for many families seeking quality education for their children.

A total of 1,741 schools released their merit and waiting lists on Friday. Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, has shortlisted 108 candidates, with a waiting list of 245. Vikas Bharati Public School, Vasant Kunj, selected 140 students, listing 20 on the waiting list, demonstrating the high demand for seats.

The Delhi Directorate of Education has announced a query resolution window from January 18 to 27. A second merit list may be published on February 3, if necessary. Additionally, 25% of seats are reserved for EWS, DG, and children with disabilities, with applications closing February 19.

