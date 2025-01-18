Forging Future Innovators: A Call for Collaboration in India

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath emphasized the significance of collaboration at the 19th convocation ceremony of Dhirubhai Ambani University. Addressing students, he pointed out how a unified effort between industry, academia, and government could lead to substantial advancements in research and innovation.

Drawing from his experience with ISRO, Somanath highlighted the organization's commitment to harnessing space technology for societal benefit. He urged graduates to adopt a broad perspective in their future workplaces and recognize the power of collective efforts in achieving technological breakthroughs.

Somanath underlined potential growth in science, engineering, and technology sectors, encouraged students to remain lifelong learners, and predicted that homegrown innovations would play a pivotal role in India's journey to becoming a technology-powered nation.

