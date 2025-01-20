Congress Criticizes Relaxed Faculty Recruitment Norms in Medical Colleges

The Congress party has voiced its disapproval over reported changes in recruitment standards for faculties at medical colleges, accusing the National Medical Commission of undermining the quality of medical education.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, highlighted media reports on social media claiming that the Commission plans to ease rules for hiring non-teaching consultant doctors and diploma holders as faculty members.

This criticism follows a previous decision by the Modi government to lower admission cut-off percentages for postgraduate medical courses, moves that Ramesh described as confusing and potentially detrimental to medical education standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)