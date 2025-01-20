Gen Z's Frugality: A Financial Trend Transforming China's Economy

In the face of economic instability and a stagnating job market, China's Generation Z is adopting a frugal lifestyle, prioritizing savings over splurging. This financial conservatism is gaining traction among young adults, reshaping consumer habits across the nation.

On platforms like Xiaohongshu, known in the West as RedNote, users under 30 exchange advice on cost-effective living, impacting China's consumer market. Financial discipline is becoming a norm, as reflected in over 1.5 million posts on savings, with a formidable 130 million views.

Economists express concern that persistent frugality could undermine China's domestic consumption and GDP growth. The reluctance to spend among Gen Z, often likened to the 'moonlight' generation's free-spending ways, signals a significant cultural and economic shift within the world's second-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)