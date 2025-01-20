Left Menu

School Discipline Row Lands Student in Hospital

A 13-year-old girl in Palghar was hospitalized after being penalized for tardiness with 50 squats, resulting in health issues. Her family initially filed a complaint but later withdrew it. The school's principal has apologized, and authorities have issued a warning to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:44 IST
A 13-year-old student from a well-known school in Palghar was hospitalized after a disciplinary action for tardiness went too far, relatives reported Monday.

The student, punished with 50 squats on January 17 for arriving five minutes late, experienced complications such as body pain and vomiting.

Following the incident, her family filed a complaint with the Palghar police station on January 19 but withdrew it upon their daughter's request.

Inspector Anant Parad indicated he had discussions with the parents and the school's administration.

The school received a warning to prevent similar occurrences, according to Parad. The principal of the school visited the hospitalized student and apologized, resolving the issue amicably.

