Delhi High Court Declines Suo Motu Action on Tax Complaint Against Judge

The Delhi High Court refused a plea for suo motu action regarding a complaint to the Central Board of Direct Taxes about a judge's conduct. Amid controversy involving alleged cash discoveries, the court emphasized that decisions on suo motu action are made by the court itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:11 IST
On Friday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a request for suo motu action related to a complaint lodged with the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) concerning a judge. The complaint alleges that a previous request for a civil investigation was ignored.

During court proceedings, the litigant expressed concerns over potential damage to the judiciary's reputation, stating, "I don't want hundreds of judges to be maligned because of one person." Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya reassured that no one wants such an outcome.

The issue surfaced amid allegations of semi-burnt cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. Although the individual sought the court's intervention, the bench, led by Chief Justice Upadhyaya, clarified that decisions on suo motu cognition rest solely with the court.

