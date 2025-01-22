Harvard's New Measures to Combat Antisemitism
Harvard University has settled lawsuits accusing it of antisemitism by adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism and implementing additional protections for Jewish students. The university will annually report enforcement efforts and provide training on combating antisemitism. Monetary settlements were included, but Harvard admitted no wrongdoing.
In a move to address concerns over alleged antisemitism, Harvard University has announced a settlement involving new measures to protect Jewish students. The prestigious Ivy League school has agreed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, which will guide its conduct evaluations related to nondiscrimination policies.
As part of the settlement, Harvard will provide annual reports on its efforts to enforce these measures, alongside training staff members who handle discrimination complaints. This agreement concludes lawsuits filed by Students Against Antisemitism and the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which have accused the university of fostering an environment of antisemitism.
The lawsuits emerged during a period of heightened tensions on college campuses following conflicts between Israel and Hamas. The settlement also entails unspecified financial agreements, although Harvard has not admitted to any wrongdoing. Advocates hope this settlement will provide a safer, more inclusive environment for Jewish students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
