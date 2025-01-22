Tragedy Strikes Turkey's Winter Wonderland: Fire at Kartalkaya Resort

Authorities in Turkey have arrested nine individuals, including the hotel owner, in connection with a catastrophic fire claiming 76 lives at a western Turkish ski resort. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the incident early Wednesday, further stating that DNA tests are underway to identify victims.

The deadly blaze engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel at the Kartalkaya resort, sparking during peak tourism season. Despite pledges from the hotel to cooperate fully with investigators, criticism mounts over alleged safety lapses.

Survivors recount harrowing escapes through smoke-filled halls, as fire alarms failed to sound. President Tayyip Erdogan has announced a national day of mourning following this tragedy, affecting many Istanbul and Ankara holidaymakers.

