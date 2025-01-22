Tragedy Strikes Turkey's Winter Wonderland: Fire at Kartalkaya Resort
A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Kartalkaya ski resort claimed the lives of 76 people. Authorities detained nine individuals, including the hotel owner, for investigation. Survivors criticized the hotel's safety measures, noting a lack of fire alarms. President Erdogan declared a national mourning day.
- Country:
- Turkey
Authorities in Turkey have arrested nine individuals, including the hotel owner, in connection with a catastrophic fire claiming 76 lives at a western Turkish ski resort. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the incident early Wednesday, further stating that DNA tests are underway to identify victims.
The deadly blaze engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel at the Kartalkaya resort, sparking during peak tourism season. Despite pledges from the hotel to cooperate fully with investigators, criticism mounts over alleged safety lapses.
Survivors recount harrowing escapes through smoke-filled halls, as fire alarms failed to sound. President Tayyip Erdogan has announced a national day of mourning following this tragedy, affecting many Istanbul and Ankara holidaymakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- fire
- hotel
- ski resort
- deaths
- inquiry
- safety
- criticism
- national mourning
- survivors
ALSO READ
Boeing's Culture Overhaul: More Ground to Cover Amid Safety Challenges
Australia Cancels Ice Hockey Tournament Amid Safety Concerns
Himalayan Earthquake Strikes: Deaths Reported Across Borders
Sungrow SBH Battery Shatters Safety Benchmarks with UL9540A Certification
IAEA Launches New Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project to Boost Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security in Asia-Pacific