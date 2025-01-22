ISBF and King's College London Launch Pioneering Psychology Program

New Delhi [India], January 22: The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), known for its excellence in global academics, has partnered with King's College London to launch a BSc Psychology (Hons) program. Targeting the rising demand for mental health professionals in India, this initiative aims to equip students with essential skills to tackle these pressing issues. With awareness improving but resources remaining limited, ISBF is addressing this gap effectively.

ISBF complements the program with a state-of-the-art psychology laboratory, enhancing students' education through simulations and experiments. Mrs. Arushi Bakshi, ISBF's Director, emphasized the institution's commitment to a globally aligned education that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical innovation. Collaboration with King's College London ensures access to world-class academic resources.

Further cementing its excellence, ISBF is recognized for partnerships with prestigious institutions like the University of London. Its rigorous curriculum includes experiential learning, strengthening graduates' positions in global markets. With applications now open for the 2025 intake, ISBF offers unparalleled learning and professional growth opportunities.

