Left Menu

India and South Korea Join Forces to Enhance Mechatronics Education

India and South Korea have partnered on a technical cooperation project aimed at strengthening vocational education in mechatronics. The initiative, executed by NCERT with KOICA's support, will develop educational infrastructure, training resources, and strengthen industry connections over two years to enrich mechatronics curricula in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:04 IST
India and South Korea Join Forces to Enhance Mechatronics Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and South Korea have launched a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing vocational education in mechatronics across India. The initiative involves a technical cooperation project supported by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), marking the first such endeavor in India.

Spanning two years, the project, coordinated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at Bhopal's Regional Institute of Education, seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for mechatronics education. This includes the creation of curricula, textbooks, and teacher manuals, along with procurement of necessary equipment.

This project not only aims to uplift the educational standards by developing infrastructure but also fosters a stronger connection between academia and industry. This initiative further solidifies the 'Special Strategic Partnership' between India and South Korea, as the latter has been India's Official Development Assistance partner since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025