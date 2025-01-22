India and South Korea Join Forces to Enhance Mechatronics Education

India and South Korea have launched a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing vocational education in mechatronics across India. The initiative involves a technical cooperation project supported by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), marking the first such endeavor in India.

Spanning two years, the project, coordinated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at Bhopal's Regional Institute of Education, seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for mechatronics education. This includes the creation of curricula, textbooks, and teacher manuals, along with procurement of necessary equipment.

This project not only aims to uplift the educational standards by developing infrastructure but also fosters a stronger connection between academia and industry. This initiative further solidifies the 'Special Strategic Partnership' between India and South Korea, as the latter has been India's Official Development Assistance partner since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)